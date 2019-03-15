City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
potholes toronto

The City of Toronto is conducting a weekend pothole blitz

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's some good news coming for anyone who hates potholes (so, everyone, basically). 

The city is conducting a series of "blitz" weekends to fix as many potholes as it can. The first will start tomorrow, and they'll continue through April. 

The freezing weather and quick warmup dance that the city goes through every year always cracks the roads and creates more potholes, making spring a nightmare for drivers. 

The city is confident in its ability to fill potholes, claiming crews can repair between 4,000 and 6,000 per day. The last pothole "blitz" in February saw 5,826 fixed. 

Anyone can call in a pothole to 311, or email 311@toronto.ca. In fact, potholes make up a significant majority of the calls to the city's maintenance branches. 

According to a press release from the city, more than 33,000 potholes have already been filled this year. 

Well, 33,000 down. Only 33 million to go, right? 

Lead photo by

Michael

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Police investigation shuts down DVP and TTC subway service

Young people flock to Queen's Park for mass climate change protest

The City of Toronto is conducting a weekend pothole blitz

Toronto Zoo wants $5 million city loan for an after hours light exhibit

Toronto police monitoring local mosques following New Zealand attack

Toronto is holding a vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

Snow expected for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Toronto

TTC scraps passenger information cards following mass backlash