The City of Toronto is conducting a weekend pothole blitz

There's some good news coming for anyone who hates potholes (so, everyone, basically).

The city is conducting a series of "blitz" weekends to fix as many potholes as it can. The first will start tomorrow, and they'll continue through April.

#CityofTO crews are mobilizing for a pothole repair blitz tomorrow and are expected conduct more weekend pothole repair blitzes from now thru April. Details in this news release: https://t.co/iuUWBMnNF0 pic.twitter.com/hOpY0tYugE — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 15, 2019

The freezing weather and quick warmup dance that the city goes through every year always cracks the roads and creates more potholes, making spring a nightmare for drivers.

The city is confident in its ability to fill potholes, claiming crews can repair between 4,000 and 6,000 per day. The last pothole "blitz" in February saw 5,826 fixed.

Toronto is 185 years old today!



You can tell by counting the rings in the potholes.#HappyBirthdayToronto 🎂🎉 — BaldlyGo 🍀 (@heyitsgordo) March 6, 2019

Anyone can call in a pothole to 311, or email 311@toronto.ca. In fact, potholes make up a significant majority of the calls to the city's maintenance branches.

Lovely ride on the #Vespa today. Just make sure you leave plenty of room between you & the car ahead as #Toronto is full of new #Potholes to navigate. — Mark Candler (@MarkCandler) March 12, 2019

According to a press release from the city, more than 33,000 potholes have already been filled this year.

#Toronto mans out here playing Super Mario Kart trying to avoid all these potholes 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y9tQvWkfXe — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) March 11, 2019

Well, 33,000 down. Only 33 million to go, right?