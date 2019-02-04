City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
toronto sinkhole

Sinkholes plague Toronto as melting snow turns city to muck

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
It's sinkhole season in the City of Toronto once again, my friends, so be careful driving around out there (though, to be fair, you can never really tell when a road's about to give out and swallow up your car).

A local motorist learned this the hard way early Monday morning after getting his Range Rover stuck in a hole near King and Church Streets.

The driver was unharmed and the vehicle eventually removed, but Court Street remains closed off out of concern that the hole, which Police say is approximately 10 by six feet wide, could open up even further.

Also in Monday morning delights is a roughly two-foot-wide sink hole that formed on Bloor Street West near Queen's Park before 9 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to please avoid the area.

Drivers who can't avoid the growing number of sinkhole-ridden areas in Toronto are finding conditions to be tough on their vehicles.

And that's just where the snow thaw-related headaches begin this time around.

There's also the issue of cars splashing puddles up onto pedestrians (though apparently some people kind of like it?)

There's the annual surfacing of feces that nobody bothered to clean up because how can you even tell what's hiding under 10 inches of snow?

Ice is falling from buildings...

And sometimes landing on motor vehicles, like this unfortunate Canada Post van.

Last but not least, we have wet, messy buildings.

Video footage sent in by a resident of one King West condo building shows water coming from a ceiling in the lobby, and the building's stairways are terrifying in a Titanic-the-movie way.

It is not yet clear if the flooding was caused by an abundance of melting ice or a burst pipe somewhere in the building.

Either way, it's a perfect metaphor for the city itself right now: Wet, gross and uncomfortable to be around, but relatively warm, so we'll take it.

