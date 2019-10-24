Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 51 minutes ago
service ontario

The most common services at ServiceOntario are finally being moved online

Though as Canadians, we never have to worry about facing the dreaded DMV, the Ontario equivalent isn't known to be much better.

Thankfully, ServiceOntario has finally decided to acknowledge that we're in the 21st century, and is moving its 10 most popular services — including license plate sticker purchases, as well as health card and driver's license renewals — online.

The transition is not only to make our lives easier, but also to save the provincial government some money and offset a multi-billion dollar deficit.

There are also plans to revamp the way Ontario purchases products in bulk to save more than $1-billion per year, and to cull the number of government office spaces. 

This means potential changes to not only ServiceOntario locations, but also property owned by school boards, post-secondary institutions, and hospitals across the province.

The announcement f0llows news of a number of controversial cuts across the province.

There is no timeline for when Ontarians can expect to see the changes in services, but hopefully, as Green party Leader Mike Schreiner told the Canadian Press in a statement, "smarter" services won't equate to fewer services.

Lead photo by

Steve Paikin

