Michelle Obama is coming back to Toronto

Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto for a tech festival on September 24.

Obama just visited the city in May for her Becoming book tour. Toronto must have left a decent impression for her to be returning so soon.

The third annual Elevate conference brings together world leaders to solve big problems. No wonder they invited her.

“We are honoured that Mrs. Obama has chosen Elevate as her first Canadian engagement following her incredibly successful book tour,” Razor Suleman, co-founder and CEO of Elevate, said in a press release.

To say Obama's book tour was successful is an understatement. Her Toronto tickets sold out in seconds and fans were begging her to add another date.

Apart from her book, Obama created Let’s Move!, an initiative that addresses childhood obesity; Reach Higher, an organization that encourages young people to pursue higher education; Let Girls Learn, which helps young girls from around the world attend school; and Joining Forces, a support service for veterans.

More than 200 speakers are scheduled for the festival and they are expecting more than 20,000 guests.

Other well-known speakers include astronaut Chris Hadfield, Girlboss CEO and founder Sophia Amoruso, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud, BroadbandTV CEO and founder Shahrzad Rafati and TIFF art director and co-head Cameron Bailey.

The conference will be spread out at 250 venues across downtown Toronto from September 20 to 26.

Michelle Obama

