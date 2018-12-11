Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto on her book tour

Many in Toronto love the Obama family, from their iconic catchphrases to their messages of optimistic politics.

Now, Toronto will once again be hosting former First Lady, successful lawyer, and style icon Michelle Obama, as she travels the continent on her book tour.

The new book, Becoming, is an autobiographical memoir of the First Lady's time in office, including vignettes of her past and her work with both American politics and as an advocate for women and girls worldwide.

Obama will be here on Saturday, May 4 of next year. Tickets go on sale this week, with several different presale dates, but open to the general public this Saturday at 10 a.m.