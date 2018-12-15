Toronto upset after Michelle Obama sells out in minutes

Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto, but unless you’re Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, you might have a slim chance of ever catching a glimpse of her.

Tickets went on sale this morning for the Toronto chapter of Michelle Obama’s tour supporting her new book, Becoming.

somehow right at 10AM there are 2,000+ people ahead of me trying to get tickets to Michelle Obama's Toronto appearance #BecomingMichelleObama — dai in revolt 🇨🇦🇨🇴 (@daibyday) December 14, 2018

Unfortunately it was a familiar story as with most big events in town, prospective ticket buyers frustrated by long wait times, glitches and an overall mobbed system.

Things I’ve learned today: getting tickets to see @MichelleObama is much harder than most concerts. She sold out the @ScotiabankArena in Toronto in less than an hour! #IAmBecoming #Becoming — Mark Churaman (@MarkChuraman) December 15, 2018

Michelle Obama fans in Toronto are already practically begging her to add another date in addition to her May 4 appearance at Scotiabank Arena.

@MichelleObama Tried really hard to get tickets to your Toronto talk for Becoming... Spent a whack of time in “queues”, both presale and open sale, but missed out. Any chance you’ll be adding another Toronto date? — Ruth Kent (@ruth_rkent) December 15, 2018

Tickets that went on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday apparently sold out in seconds. Advance text codes and special fan verification processes seemed to do no good, bogged down with technical issues.

@Ticketmaster trying to buy tickets for Michelle Obama in Toronto and it keeps saying my request can’t be processed 😭😭 — Eunice Chow (@eunicecchow) December 14, 2018

Another obstacle in the way of those wishing to be enlightened by Michelle Obama’s illustrious presence is sheer cost. Toronto is no stranger to sky-high ticket prices in the hundreds or thousands of dollars, but tickets to this event are wildly expensive.

after waiting for over an hour on a Saturday morning and find out I can't afford $500 tickets to see @MichelleObama in Toronto. Sad Face. pic.twitter.com/YcCtQTINxs — Charles Shao (@charlesshao) December 15, 2018

please lower $$$$$ of tickets ... Toronto $391 CDN $. Really ? not right... not fair — Therese (@theresemarie22) December 13, 2018

Some fans that can’t see the former first lady in person are consoling themselves with the fact that at least if they can’t go, others can...and of course, that there’s always YouTube.