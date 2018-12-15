Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
michelle obama toronto

Toronto upset after Michelle Obama sells out in minutes

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto, but unless you’re Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, you might have a slim chance of ever catching a glimpse of her.

Tickets went on sale this morning for the Toronto chapter of Michelle Obama’s tour supporting her new book, Becoming.

Unfortunately it was a familiar story as with most big events in town, prospective ticket buyers frustrated by long wait times, glitches and an overall mobbed system.

Michelle Obama fans in Toronto are already practically begging her to add another date in addition to her May 4 appearance at Scotiabank Arena. 

Tickets that went on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday apparently sold out in seconds. Advance text codes and special fan verification processes seemed to do no good, bogged down with technical issues.

Another obstacle in the way of those wishing to be enlightened by Michelle Obama’s illustrious presence is sheer cost. Toronto is no stranger to sky-high ticket prices in the hundreds or thousands of dollars, but tickets to this event are wildly expensive.

Some fans that can’t see the former first lady in person are consoling themselves with the fact that at least if they can’t go, others can...and of course, that there’s always YouTube.

Lead photo by

Michelle Obama

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto upset after Michelle Obama sells out in minutes

This is what Corteo by Cirque du Soleil in Toronto looks like

The top 10 shows to see on stage in Toronto over the holidays

Someone is turning Toronto's most iconic landmarks into awesome cartoons

Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto on her book tour

This Ossington laneway is Toronto's other graffiti alley

Doctors can now issue prescriptions for free visits to the ROM

Massive ball of orange cables to be installed on Toronto's waterfront