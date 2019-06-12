Rogers just unveiled a new unlimited data plan but Toronto isn't buying it

Rogers announced that an infinite data plan with no surplus charges is launching tomorrow, but this unlimited plan has limits and overage fees.

On Thursday, everything changes. Introducing unlimited data plans for infinite possibilities. Say goodbye to data overage charges. #RogersInfinite #MakeMorePossible — Rogers (@Rogers) June 12, 2019

The plan starts at $75 for up to 10GB of full speed data per month, which means that the limit is 10GB.

Here is a more accurate headline: @Rogers gets rid of automatic overage on a select new plans targeted to high end users. Raises the price for 10GB data by $15 (25% increase). Does not disclose the speed in the plan ad, anticipating it will change in the future without notice. — Algis Akstinas (@AlsoKnownAs_AA) June 12, 2019

Customers that exceed the quota will have data at a reduced speed. People who want to access more high speed data need to purchase 3GB for $15 — a surplus fee.

Let's be real, it's $75 for 10 GB high speed, then lower speeds. Most people will use less that 10 GB. So this is $15 more than the $60 for 10 GB plan they had. — Zaptor999 (@zaptor999) June 12, 2019

A few months ago, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission launched a review to assess the choice and affordability of mobile wireless networks in Canada.

Since there are only three major cellular networks in the country – Bell, Rogers and Telus – there is a lack of competition, which drives up prices. Canada is notoriously known for high wireless network costs.

Waiting for bell and telus to magically announce their special version of the exact same thing — Jrod (@JrodTwitch) June 12, 2019

“While the wireless industry has grown and evolved over the last few years, progress has been slow in certain areas. We are concerned as to whether the needs of Canadians are being fully met," CRTC chairperson Ian Scott said in a press release.

"We want to ensure that all Canadians benefit from a robust and competitive mobile wireless market that provides a choice of affordable and innovative services.”

Congrats to @Rogers for introducing “Unlimited” plans starting at $75/mon.



Maybe one day Canadian mobile providers will be as good as US carriers like T-Mobile, for almost half the cost: pic.twitter.com/6MrAHi7TGK — Alan C (@ac_awesome) June 12, 2019

To combat the unaffordability of wireless mobile plans, the CRTC has considered requiring big wireless carriers to share their national networks with small competition.