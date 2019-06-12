Tech
Hannah Alberga
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Rogers unlimited data plan

Rogers just unveiled a new unlimited data plan but Toronto isn't buying it

Tech
Hannah Alberga
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Rogers announced that an infinite data plan with no surplus charges is launching tomorrow, but this unlimited plan has limits and overage fees.

The plan starts at $75 for up to 10GB of full speed data per month, which means that the limit is 10GB.

Customers that exceed the quota will have data at a reduced speed. People who want to access more high speed data need to purchase 3GB for $15 — a surplus fee.

A few months ago, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission launched a review to assess the choice and affordability of mobile wireless networks in Canada.

Since there are only three major cellular networks in the country – Bell, Rogers and Telus – there is a lack of competition, which drives up prices. Canada is notoriously known for high wireless network costs.

“While the wireless industry has grown and evolved over the last few years, progress has been slow in certain areas. We are concerned as to whether the needs of Canadians are being fully met," CRTC chairperson Ian Scott said in a press release

"We want to ensure that all Canadians benefit from a robust and competitive mobile wireless market that provides a choice of affordable and innovative services.”

To combat the unaffordability of wireless mobile plans, the CRTC has considered requiring big wireless carriers to share their national networks with small competition.

Lead photo by

Summit Kitchen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Rogers just unveiled a new unlimited data plan but Toronto isn't buying it

Bell apologizes after cutting off last 30 seconds of NBA Finals Game 5

Toronto tech darling was just bought by H&R Block for $537 million

Toronto Uber drivers have found a hack to see passenger destinations

The Apple Maps car is driving around Toronto and people are hating on it

Walmart in Toronto now lets customers make purchases on their phones

YouTube is shutting down its only creator space in Toronto

Ontario government cuts funding for artificial intelligence research