Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
amazon headquarters

Toronto makes shortlist for new Amazon headquarters

Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Feel free to rekindle hopes that Toronto could be chosen as home to the new Amazon headquarters as the company released its shortlist today.

The tech giant is continuing to zero in on where it will open up a massive new facility that will employ 50,000 people and promises to pump $5 billion into local infrastructure. 

At one point it seemed like Toronto was a long shot, but now it appears to be listed among the top 20 potential cities (out of 238) and has the distinction of being the only Canadian city and outside of the U.S.

Amazon's arrival in Toronto would no doubt offer a huge economical boost and help cement the city's reputation as an up-and-coming tech centre of the North with ventures like SideWalk Labs and Hyperloop already taking an interest in our fair city.

Mayor John Tory has maintained support for the arrival of the company and now that Vancouver is out of the running, Toronto might have a decent shot at landing the facility.

Other cities that made the cut include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh and Washington.

A final decision is expected sometime this year.

