Toronto Blue Jays release new video update on latest Rogers Centre renovations

When the Toronto Blue Jays take the field this season, they'll be doing so at a bit of a different ballpark.

Sure, their games will still be taking place at Rogers Centre, but it's been freshened up for the second year in a row.

With the Blue Jays season just 10 days away, the team has released a new video update of the stadium, with this year's renovations largely focusing on reshaping the 100 level.

In a timelapse video posted to social media that shows the transformation of the dome over the course of the offseason, the Jays shared how the park is shaping up for the 2024 campaign.

Almost ready for baseball 👀



See you soon! pic.twitter.com/xwI7InQhjD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 18, 2024

The video also features the play-by-play calls of longtime Jays announcers Buck Martinez and Dan Shulman, who are set to lead Sportsnet's TV broadcasts once again this season.

It's just the latest in-house production from the franchise, who last week launched a hype video for the 2024 season that officially launched the team’s new #ToTheCore slogan and social media hashtag.

Toronto is hoping to improve on last year's performance, where they made the playoffs for a second consecutive year before bowing out in the Wild Card series to the Minnesota Twins.

Opening Day for Toronto is just a little over a week away when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28 at 4:10 p.m. Toronto's home opener this season is set at the Rogers Centre for April 8, when they host the Seattle Mariners at 7:07 p.m.