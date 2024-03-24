Sports & Play
The real-life Mario Kart racetrack in Ontario opens for the season this week

Sports & Play
Ontario's very own real-life Mario Kart racetrack is finally reopening for the season this week.

People in Ontario are once again getting the chance to live out their racing game fantasies as Clifton Hill's Niagara Speedway gears up to open for the season as of Friday, March 29.

The 2,000-foot-long track spreads out over four acres of land at the park, reaching a height of four storeys. It's complete with corkcrews, turns and ramps that make you feel like you're riding a rollercoaster that you're in control of.

As North America's largest elevated go-cart track, the Niagara Speedway is a must-visit for Mario Kart enthusiasts and thrill seekers alike, with the colourful carts reaching top speeds of 32 km per hour as you challenge your pals.

Tickets to ride the track, which can only be purchased in-person at the park, are priced at $13 per driver for a 5-minute race and $4 for an additional passenger to ride along.

The speedway had been open (weather dependent) with reduced hours on weekends prior to opening for its full hours, seven days a week, starting this weekend.

The speedway, while certainly the crown jewel of Clifton Hill, isn't all the Niagara amusement park has to offer; you can also soar sky high on a Ferris Wheel, play games at the midway, practice your putt on themed mini golf courses and much more during your visit.

Lead photo by

@aymelinehoareau via Clifton Hill
