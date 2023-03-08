The real life Mario Kart racetrack in Niagara Falls is about to open for the season

If you've ever wanted to be your own character in a Mario Kart video game, buckle up, because the Niagara Speedway is opening for the season this weekend.

The racetrack located at the top of Clifton Hill is the largest elevated go-kart track facility in North America. It combines the go-kart racing experience with the thrill of a roller coaster ride, with hair-pin turns and thrilling ramps.

The extensive track spreads across four acres and takes you through a four-story spiral, followed by a two-tiered coaster style ramp running into another spiral.

The colourful go-karts can hit speeds up to a maximum of 32 km/hr, powered by a large 4 stroke Honda motor boasting 9 HP.

Tickets must be purchased onsite and in-person, and are priced at $13 for a five minute race for drivers, while passengers pay $4 for the race.

For drivers who want to ride with a passenger, they must be at least 18 years old and meet the tracks height requirement.

The Niagara Speedway is set to open this weekend on March 11 at noon, but is weather dependent. The track plans to be open daily over March Break, and you can check their hours online.