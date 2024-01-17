Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pascal,siakam,trade

Heartbroken Toronto Raptors fans react to Pascal Siakam trade news

Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

With the NBA trade deadline a few weeks away, the Toronto Raptors made headlines on Wednesday when they traded power forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

Siakam, 29, was shipped off as part of a three-team deal including the New Orleans Pelicans that will bring three first-round picks and Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis to the Raptors.

While many saw it coming, the realization that Siakam, the last remaining starter from Toronto's 2019 championship-winning team, is gone seems to be hitting fans pretty hard.

Drafted by Toronto in 2016, the Cameroon native spent his entire professional basketball career in Toronto's organization, suiting up for hundreds of games in that span. As a result, those who follow the team see his departure as the end of an era.

In the short time since the news broke, plenty of memes have surfaced.

One X user even pointed to a local McFlurry flavour named after the player being discontinued.

On a more serious note, though, plenty of Raptors fans have taken the opportunity to thank the two-time All-Star for his productive Toronto tenure.

"Always handled himself with class," one X user wrote. "Thanks for the memories Spicy P!"

'Tremendous player. Tremendous Raptor. He's gonna continue doing incredible things in his NBA career," another added.

Even Canadian actor Simu Liu chimed in on the trade as he shared a photo of Siakam alongside other members of the 2019 rosters, writing, "Today marks the end of an era, but the northern uprising is forever."

Another user pointed to Siakam's impressive list of accolades as an argument for him to be considered one of the greatest players ever to wear the Raptors jersey.

Siakam leaves Toronto averaging 22.2 points a game. His 510 games played are the fifth most out of any player in franchise history.

Lead photo by

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Raptors 2019 NBA championship core is now completely gone

Heartbroken Toronto Raptors fans react to Pascal Siakam trade news

Toronto vigilante is re-stealing stolen Bike Share bicycles and returning them

Toronto Maple Leafs will host a free public practice next month

Two more NBA stars just said Toronto is one of the best cities in the league

Mastermind Toys lays off hundreds of staff in the wake of store closures

Company that's bringing roller skating back to Toronto appearing on Dragon's Den

Fans divided on 'vomitricious' jerseys for 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto