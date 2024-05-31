Toronto Maple Leafs expected to lose high-scoring prospect for nothing

The Toronto Maple Leafs likely have several big decisions to make this summer when it comes to reshaping their roster.

But for at least one prospect, it seems he won't get the chance to be part of the organization anytime soon.

As per The Athletic's Joshua Kloke, it looks like the team is parting ways with Brandon Lisowsky, a 2022 seventh-round pick who has a deadline of June 1 to sign an entry-level deal with the team.

Sounds like the Maple Leafs will not be signing 2022 seventh-round pick Brandon Lisowsky to an entry-level contract.



Saturday, June 1 is the deadline for Lisowsky to sign his ELC. The energetic left winger scored 42 goals in 68 games with the Saskatoon Blades this season. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) May 30, 2024

Lisowsky, who is measured at 5-foot-9, is now eligible to re-enter the NHL Draft for a second time. Should he go undrafted, he'll be free to sign as a free agent elsewhere in the league or pursue other hockey-playing opportunities.

A 20-year-old forward who has spent parts of the last five seasons in the WHL, Lisowsky put up a career-high 42 goals and 38 assists for a total of 80 points with the Saskatoon Blades this year.

"Not the most vocal guy, but I try to lead on the ice," Lisowsky said of his progression at the end-of-season press conference following his elimination from the playoffs. "Being a more physical guy in the playoffs this year, I took a big step in that role."

Lisowsky also had seven goals and 10 assists in 16 playoff games this year, with his Blades side bouncing out in the conference finals.

"Just a waiting game, it's out of your control… I think I did what I can, and hopefully everything works out," Lisowsky added about his hopes of signing with Toronto.

Fraser Minten is the Leafs' only player from the 2022 NHL Draft class to have hit the NHL ice thus far, playing four games with the team this past season.

The 2024 NHL Draft is set for June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas, with the event taking place at the famous Sphere.