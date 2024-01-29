An absolutely massive complex with mini-golf and bowling is opening in Toronto

A gigantic new entertainment complex with video games, sports, and food is going to open in a Toronto mall this year, and it looks awesome.

Cineplex will be opening a huge new Playdium complex attached to their theatre at CF Fairview Mall, making it the first Playdium location in Toronto.

The new entertainment complex will move into a 20,000-square foot space next to the entrance of the CF Fairview Cineplex — giving the sad, boring arcades that live in most Cineplex theatres a serious run for their money.

The centre will house classic arcade and tabletop games as well as some state-of-the-art additions, like high-tech mini golf (whatever that means), bowling, and more. There will also be fast-casual food options like burgers, pizza, and nachos to fuel up between the fun.

"We're combining the best in entertainment and fast-casual dining by opening a Playdium alongside our Cineplex Cinemas at CF Fairview Mall, says Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex.

"Family and friends can come together for movies, gaming and [...] food, in a one-stop shop for fun."

The huge space is designed to accommodate large groups, also housing private rooms that can be rented out for birthday parties and special gatherings.

Construction on the new Playdium is set to begin next month, with the complex expected to open in late 2024.