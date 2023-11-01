Huge section of Rogers Centre interior demolished as renovation presses on

While the Toronto Blue Jays aren't exactly playing in the World Series these days, that doesn't mean there isn't some action to be followed at their ballpark.



It's still 159 days until the April 8 home opener for the 2024 regular season, but the Rogers Centre is currently full of construction crews, cranes, concrete, and all sorts of other raw materials for the second offseason in a row.



And by way of X account TBJ Live, which has provided countless Rogers Centre renovation updates over the last two offseasons, we got another look on Tuesday night at the latest round of construction taking place at the Blue Jays' stadium.

The entire 100-Level bowl demolition is complete and now the work begins on what’s to come #TBJLive pic.twitter.com/efZXk6gnIB — TBJ Live (@TBJLive) October 31, 2023

Last week, a user by the name of JPCL1887 uploaded pics to Reddit of a rather large hole being dug in centre field, via an angle at the Sportsnet Grill — a sports bar located in the outfield of the Rogers Centre with interior views of the stadium.



Via the latest photos, the hole seems to have widened, with further demolition taking place to the 100 Level in order to revamp the lower portion of the stadium, including a look at some of the stadium's original concrete located outside of the outfield wall.



"By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball," the Jays said in a release announcing the changes last July.



In addition to changing up the seats in the lower level, the team is also debuting a set of three new premium clubs in the stadium next year.



While the odd concert or convention might've made the Rogers Centre its home during the offseason, there's nothing listed on the stadium schedule until the Jays return next April. In any case, we'll be eagerly awaiting the next look at the ballpark's renovations over the course of the fall and winter.