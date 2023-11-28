GoodLife Fitness at centre of controversy over video filming policies at its gyms

GoodLife Fitness has been at the centre of a viral gym controversy that erupted on Thursday, and says it is looking into exactly what happened.

The fitness company is also clarifying the rules around filming in its facilities.

In a video posted to social media, Kyla Diaz can be seen filming herself working out using the gym's equipment at the Beacon Hill location in Calgary when a man appears from the side of the screen shouting and swearing at her.

Diaz has since said the incident has made her incredibly anxious and unable to eat in the following days.

Diaz has said the man in question was banned from GoodLife, but the company would not provide a definitive response.

In a statement, Tracy Matthews, vice president of experience and safety at GoodLife Fitness, said the company does not comment on ongoing or completed investigations, saying, "We take the safety and privacy of our members very seriously. We're currently investigating this situation and we don't disclose the outcomes of ongoing or completed investigations."

When asked if Diaz followed the gym rules, Matthews shared that there are various policies related to recording inside GoodLife's facilities.

"Like at many gyms, people record workouts at GoodLife and post them on social media. We love seeing our members and employees sharing their fitness tips and successes, provided they follow our policies, designed to protect the privacy and safety of others in the club."

"GoodLife is dedicated to fostering an environment where everybody can feel safe and respected, and we require everyone in our clubs to meet that expectation. We have clear photo and video protocols posted on our website, as well as strict guidelines on member behaviour and respect. Our team members work to educate and enforce these policies and we take any form of disrespect or mistreatment very seriously."

A detailed list of what is permitted in GoodLife Fitness gyms is posted on the fitness chain's website.