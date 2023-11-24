GoodLife Fitness shuts down in Toronto and will be replaced by budget fitness brand

If you've noticed the 'closed' signs hanging over the GoodLife Fitness at Gerrard and Coxwell, fear not! Sometime in January, the gym will be replaced with a 24-hour Fit4Less.

The closure was first announced in May this year, then in June the location officially closed for construction.

The 17,400 square-foot gym will feature your standard strength machines, the usual squat racks and bench presses you know and love, along with the usual repertoire of cardio machines like treadmills and step mills.

Aside from that, it will include a Black Card Workout Area with up to 100 pounds in free weights as well as areas with massage chairs, hydro massage loungers, cryotherapy and tanning.

Could this be a sign of what's to come for future GoodLife Fitness locations? According to the fitness brand, likely not.

"Converting the existing GoodLife Fitness to a renovated Fit4Less club will provide a new low-cost, high-value, 24-hour fitness option in the east end of the city," Jeff Van Haeren, GoodLife Group's chief strategy and corporate development officer, said in a statement.

Van Haeren mentioned there are no current plans to convert other locations.



Van Haeren pointed out the only other big event for GoodLife coming up is the reopening of its expanded location, now 25,000-square-feet, at the Yonge Eglinton Centre.