Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
leafs ticket prices

Fans think rich people ruined the Toronto Maple Leafs' opening night

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday night with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win against the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout, but you wouldn't know it without looking at the scoreboard in what was a whisper-quiet Scotiabank Arena.

Attendees in the high-priced lower bowl of the arena were hushed throughout the game, robbing the venue of the electric atmosphere it deserved during big moments like Auston Matthews' 300th career goal, his ensuing hat trick, and an eventual come-from-behind shootout win.

People have been lashing out since during the game, claiming that corporate ticketholders just don't get into the frenzy like other Leafs fans, and that the colossal prices charged to sit in the lower bowl are keeping the most spirited supporters far from the action.

Wealthy corporate ticketholders not actively participating in crowd noise is nothing new for Leafs fandom, though it was especially noticeable for Wednesday's opener, drawing dozens of comments from X (formerly Twitter) users.

Quiet crowds don't just take away from the fun and atmosphere of a game, they can also deprive a team of its home-ice advantage.

That almost seemed the case on Wednesday when the Leafs fell behind by two goals in the third period in an almost-silent Scotiabank Arena, only to stage a dramatic comeback in the closing minutes of the game.

The lower bowl's lacklustre reaction to Auston Matthews' hat trick was a particularly disappointing sight for many fans. Just a trickle of hats made their way onto the ice from the upper levels, while corporate bigwigs quietly closed their deals in the good seats below.

Blame was also placed on Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for stratospheric ticket prices that contribute to these conditions.

The Globe and Mail reported last year that the average Leafs ticket price for the 2021-22 season of US$145.60 was already 76 per cent higher than the then-league average of US$82.58.

And that number has only grown since, with SeatGeek reporting an average cost of CAD$368 (US$270.74) for the 2023-24 campaign.

Lead photo by

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Fans revolt against the Toronto Blue Jays after disastrous press conference

Fans think rich people ruined the Toronto Maple Leafs' opening night

Bike store suddenly shuts down after 20 years in Toronto

Scotiabank Arena reveals transformative $350 million renovation

5 playgrounds in Toronto that are way better than the usual sanitized safety zones

Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs

Toronto Blue Jays clinch wild card and are headed to the playoffs

Canada's Wonderland ride stops with people stuck upside down for second time