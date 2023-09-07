Here's how much money each Toronto Maple Leafs player will make in 2023-24

It's about a month before the Toronto Maple Leafs get their season going, but it’s never too early to start wondering about their contract situation this year.



With many opinions being shared about how Toronto's allocated its salary to the top four forwards on its roster — Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander — it can be easy to forget about the other 20-odd guys on the team at any given time. And while Matthews signed a contract with the highest annual average value in NHL history this summer, he's still got one year remaining on his current deal.



Coming off their most successful season since 2004 with a first-round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs still have a bitter taste in their mouth after falling in the second round to the Florida Panthers before their divisional rivals advanced all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals.



Toronto didn't undergo wholesale changes this summer like some predicted, but they've shored up a few pieces around the edges, notably bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and John Klingberg on one-year deals.



Most recently, the team inked Noah Gregor to a professional tryout contract, though he’ll have some work to do to crack the final roster.



Here's what each of Toronto's players are set to have as their cap hit for the coming season, as per CapFriendly.com:

Forwards

Auston Matthews - $11,640,250

John Tavares - $11,000,000

Mitchell Marner - $10,903,000

William Nylander - $6,962,366

Tyler Bertuzzi - $5,500,000

Max Domi - $3,000,000

David Kämpf - $2,400,000

Calle Järnkrok - $2,100,000

Ryan Reaves - $1,350,000

Sam Lafferty - $1,150,000

Matthew Knies - $925,000

Pontus Holmberg - $800,000

Nick Robertson* - $796,667

Dylan Gambrell - $775,000

Defence

Morgan Rielly - $7,500,000

Jake Muzzin - $5,625,000

TJ Brodie - $5,000,000

John Klingberg - $4,150,000

Jake McCabe* - $2,000,000

Timothy Liljegren - $1,400,000

Conor Timmins - $1,100,000

Mark Giordano - $800,000

Goalies

Matt Murray* - $4,687,500

Ilya Samsonov - $3,550,000

Martin Jones - $875,000

Joseph Woll - $766,667

*Currently on injured reserve