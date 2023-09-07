Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto maple leafs salaries

Here's how much money each Toronto Maple Leafs player will make in 2023-24

It's about a month before the Toronto Maple Leafs get their season going, but it’s never too early to start wondering about their contract situation this year.

With many opinions being shared about how Toronto's allocated its salary to the top four forwards on its roster — Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander — it can be easy to forget about the other 20-odd guys on the team at any given time. And while Matthews signed a contract with the highest annual average value in NHL history this summer, he's still got one year remaining on his current deal.

Coming off their most successful season since 2004 with a first-round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs still have a bitter taste in their mouth after falling in the second round to the Florida Panthers before their divisional rivals advanced all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Toronto didn't undergo wholesale changes this summer like some predicted, but they've shored up a few pieces around the edges, notably bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and John Klingberg on one-year deals.

Most recently, the team inked Noah Gregor to a professional tryout contract, though he’ll have some work to do to crack the final roster.

Here's what each of Toronto's players are set to have as their cap hit for the coming season, as per CapFriendly.com:

Forwards
  • Auston Matthews - $11,640,250
  • John Tavares - $11,000,000
  • Mitchell Marner - $10,903,000
  • William Nylander - $6,962,366
  • Tyler Bertuzzi - $5,500,000
  • Max Domi - $3,000,000
  • David Kämpf - $2,400,000
  • Calle Järnkrok - $2,100,000
  • Ryan Reaves - $1,350,000
  • Sam Lafferty - $1,150,000
  • Matthew Knies - $925,000
  • Pontus Holmberg - $800,000
  • Nick Robertson* - $796,667
  • Dylan Gambrell - $775,000
Defence
  • Morgan Rielly - $7,500,000
  • Jake Muzzin - $5,625,000
  • TJ Brodie - $5,000,000
  • John Klingberg - $4,150,000
  • Jake McCabe* - $2,000,000
  • Timothy Liljegren - $1,400,000
  • Conor Timmins - $1,100,000
  • Mark Giordano - $800,000
Goalies
  • Matt Murray* - $4,687,500
  • Ilya Samsonov - $3,550,000
  • Martin Jones - $875,000
  • Joseph Woll - $766,667

*Currently on injured reserve

Lead photo by

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
