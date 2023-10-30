Logan Paul and KSI completely took over Toronto this weekend

Social media stars Logan Paul and KSI were in Toronto this past weekend for an event in promotion of their controversial Prime drink line, which attracted a massive crowd of fans to Yonge-Dundas Square.

Last week, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul announced that he would be making a short stop in the city for the event alongside his business partner, KSI, with the first 2,000 people in attendance winning a free bottle from the beverage company.

Back in July, Health Canada issued a recall on multiple caffeinated beverages, including Prime Energy Drinks.

With a caffeine content that's equivalent to six cans of Coca Cola, the energy drinks surpass Health Canada guidelines, which prohibit the sale of beverages containing more than 180 mg of caffeine per single-serving container.

Despite this, the promise of winning a free bottle from the drink line was enough to attract an enormous crowd to Yonge-Dundas Square, where Paul revealed that the company was in the midst of signing an unnamed Toronto Maple Leafs player.

KSI and Logan Paul in Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lnEj2aOPra — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) October 28, 2023

Following all the commotion at the event, the social media phenomenons headed down to Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Raptors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite catching heat for the drink line, Paul has maintained that the company remains compliant with each country's regulatory bodies.

KSI & Logan Paul at the Toronto Raptors game 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/pYa3gdsj2I — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) October 29, 2023

"Perhaps you saw the news this morning, Complex, TMZ, Reuters, Forbes, and many more talking about how Prime Energy drinks were recalled in Canada," Paul said following the recall.

"But the crazy part about that is we don't even distribute Prime Energy in Canada. Let me repeat that, we don't even distribute Prime Energy in Canada," he continued.

"Our energy drink has caffeine in it; it's an energy drink. And no, our low sugar low calorie hydration drink doesn't have caffeine in it."