Logan Paul and KSI are coming to Toronto

Social media stars Logan Paul and KSI are gearing up to make an appearance in Toronto in promotion of their controversial Prime drink line, which saw certain products recalled by Health Canada earlier this year.

In an announcement to his Instagram stories, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul revealed that he would be heading to Toronto alongside his business partner, KSI, for an appearance at Yonge-Dundas Square.

According to the event's promotion poster, the first 2,000 people in attendance will get a free bottle from the Prime drink line.

On July 12, 2023, Health Canada issued a recall on several caffeinated beverages, including Prime Energy Drinks. The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was urged to investigate the popular drinks after it was revealed that they contain staggering amounts of caffeine.

With 200 mg per can — which is equivalent to six cans of Coca-Cola — the energy drinks surpass Health Canada guidelines, which prohibit the sale of drinks containing more than 180 mg of caffeine per single-serving container.

"In Canada, Prime Energy drinks are considered to be supplemented foods and are therefore subject to Health Canada's regulations for supplemented foods," the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said.

"Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute these products. If anyone becomes aware of such products being sold, it should be reported to the CFIA."

According to Health Canada guidelines for the general population of healthy adults, the long-standing advice still applies of no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, which is the equivalent of about three cups of coffee.

Logan Paul and KSI will make their appearance at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12:30 p.m.