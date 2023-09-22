A huge Toronto-area sports and music venue is about to be totally transformed

A significant renovation is set to begin at Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre early next year, after years of negotiations, bold promises, and an inevitable watering-down of a once-exciting vision.

Sports and entertainment brand Oak View Group (OVG) Canada had previously planned on beginning its major renovation project in spring, though legal complications have pushed that window to early 2024, at which point, the arena will be shuttered until at least October 2025.

Constructed in 1985 as Copps Coliseum, the arena was initially envisioned as a way to lure an NHL franchise to Hamilton — a move opposed by nearby markets in Toronto and Buffalo.

Multiple attempts to bring an NHL franchise to the city have failed, though the venue will always hold an important place in hockey history, most notably as the host of the Cold War-era 1987 Canada Cup where a now-legendary Wayne Gretzky-assisted goal by Mario Lemieux defeated the Soviet Union.

The venue had aged well past its prime by 2019, when the City's general issues committee forged a steering committee to explore private investment for the over three-decade-old landmark.

Following the selection of a project team in 2022, it was announced that the arena would be shuttered for 20 months to accommodate the major overhaul, an announcement accompanied by flashy renderings of a reimagined exterior.

After overcoming legal hurdles, OVG announced a revised timeline in September 2023 and released updated renderings that scale back the ambitious design presented a year earlier.

OVG promises that the current plan will pour almost $300 million into the venue, transforming it into a haven for live music with continued dedication to maintaining the arena as Hamilton's largest sports facility.

Among the features announced back in 2022, seating in the venue is to remain at 17,500, but with improvements to comfort and the configuration in the lower bowl.

This improved seating programme would be served by expanded concourses, while a flexible curtain system would be installed to block off upper balcony seating, improving the feel of smaller events and performances.

In the meanwhile, delays in getting the project off the ground have affected the local sports scene in Hamilton.

In the over one year since plans were first announced, main arena tenant, the Hamilton Bulldogs, have temporarily relocated to greener pastures in Brantford, while the CEBL's Honey Badgers have permanently vacated the city for neighbouring Burlington.

The Toronto Rock will play their entire 2023-24 season at FirstOntario Centre before vacating in spring to make way for the renovations, at which point they will relocate to Mississauga for the entire 2024-25 season.