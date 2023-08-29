Ontario is banning some types of gambling ads after mass complaints

Ontario is banning some of the annoying gambling ads that have taken over the airwaves and public spaces since sports betting was legalized in Canada in 2021.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced on Tuesday that it will ban gambling advertisements with athlete and celebrity endorsements effective February 28, 2024.

So say goodbye to Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad aggressively chastising you for not being a member of the world's favourite sportsbook.

Gambling ads featuring celebrities and athletes have sparked concerns over their marketability to children. The decision from the AGCO indeed comes after the commission received complaints from a range of mental health and public health organizations, leading to an April 2023 consultation that included concerned parties and gambling industry stakeholders.

A statement from the AGCO says that the commission "has determined that prohibiting the use of athletes and restricting celebrity endorsements would help safeguard children and youth who can be particularly susceptible to such advertising content."

"Children and youth are heavily influenced by the athletes and celebrities they look up to," said Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO of the AGCO.

"We're therefore increasing measures to protect Ontario's youth by disallowing the use of these influential figures to promote online betting in Ontario."

These amended standards will prohibit online betting operators in Ontario from using any active or retired athlete, celebrity, role model, social media influencer, entertainer, or cartoon figure that "would likely be expected to appeal to minors."