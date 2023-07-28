Former Toronto Blue Jays player Dalton Pompey is now a police officer

Upon retiring, some professional athletes seek management jobs within their sport. Others, though, opt for something completely different.

In the case of former Blue Jay outfielder Dalton Pompey, who used to steal bases for a living, he's now working as a police officer.

Baseball journalist Neil Srivastava posted a photo of the 30-year-old on the job in his new uniform with the Hamilton police department on Friday.

Pompey, a Mississauga native, made his MLB debut with Toronto back in September of 2014, becoming only the sixth player born in Ontario to play for the Jays.

While he opened the 2015 season as the team's starting centre fielder, Pompey would spend parts of the next four seasons in and out of the majors as he dealt with a series of concussions and injuries.

In that time, he would only suit up for 64 MLB games, registering 32 hits and going 8-for-10 in stolen base attempts.

In the spring of 2022, Pompey signed with the Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League but announced his retirement from the game when the season concluded.

He might not be chasing down fly balls anymore, but he is chasing down criminals.