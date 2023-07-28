Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dalton pompey police

Former Toronto Blue Jays player Dalton Pompey is now a police officer

Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Upon retiring, some professional athletes seek management jobs within their sport. Others, though, opt for something completely different.

In the case of former Blue Jay outfielder Dalton Pompey, who used to steal bases for a living, he's now working as a police officer.

Baseball journalist Neil Srivastava posted a photo of the 30-year-old on the job in his new uniform with the Hamilton police department on Friday.

Pompey, a Mississauga native, made his MLB debut with Toronto back in September of 2014, becoming only the sixth player born in Ontario to play for the Jays.

While he opened the 2015 season as the team's starting centre fielder, Pompey would spend parts of the next four seasons in and out of the majors as he dealt with a series of concussions and injuries.

In that time, he would only suit up for 64 MLB games, registering 32 hits and going 8-for-10 in stolen base attempts.

In the spring of 2022, Pompey signed with the Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League but announced his retirement from the game when the season concluded.

He might not be chasing down fly balls anymore, but he is chasing down criminals.

Lead photo by

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports/@cdnbaseballguy
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Former Toronto Blue Jays player Dalton Pompey is now a police officer

Ontario runner almost breaks the 'beer mile' world record with only one shoe

Ontario truck driver returns home from work to find out he won the lottery

Toronto Blue Jays reveal next round of Rogers Centre upgrades

Retired Ontario factory worker plans birthday trip to Mexico after $1 million lotto win

Toronto Maple Leafs party at former teammate's epic wedding

Ontario truck driver discovers lottery win while getting ready for work

Toronto wellness spa known for its saunas and ice baths is expanding to a second location