Someone redesigned a janky Toronto Raptors logo and it's delightfully ridiculous

The most recent proposal for a Toronto Raptors logo redesign is a sight to behold, and has been generating buzz on social media for its self-aware crappiness.

The Toronto Raptors have been represented by four logos across the team's relatively short history, which are really just variations on two logos if we want to get super technical about things.

Social media star, nba paint, who describes themselves in a Twitter bio as the "most overrated account in this app," has been painstakingly recreating the logos of all 30 NBA teams, using the hilariously outdated MS Paint program millennials will all fondly remember.

The bizarre project has seen the popular account recreate nine of the league's teams to date, including Canada's only NBA franchise (lol sorry, Vancouver Grizzlies).

A screen-captured depiction of the logo's artistic realization can only make one wonder what it would be like to see the real-time brushstrokes of legends/Ninja Turtle namesakes like Da Vinci and Michaelangelo.

Fans have been reacting with delight to the logo since it was shared in late June.

The dinosaur's goofy smile is being given top marks by the always vocal contingent of Raptors fans on Twitter.

In addition to apparel and posters bearing this rendition of the team logo, the artist's Paint Merch store includes gear featuring stylized depictions of Raptors greats OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

Raptors logo redesigns are nothing new, and one local NBA fan even went so far as to redesign every single team's logo as if they were the Toronto Raptors.

The budget-looking Raptors crest is also reminiscent of the time Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette drew what could possibly be the jankiest rendition of a team logo ever produced by a full-grown adult.