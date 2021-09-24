Bo Bichette draws a janky Blue Jays logo and fans are not impressed

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been tearing it up during a late September wild card campaign, but it seems the 23-year-old phenom has been hiding some artistic talents from fans. Or maybe not.

Bichette appeared on the latest episode of the MLB's show Stack'd. If you've seen the wildly popular Hot Ones (you know, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings), you'll get the basic idea of Stack'd. Just replace the wings with an oversized game of Jenga, and there you go. That's the show.

Of course, there's more than just careful block removal and rapid-fire questions. The relatively brief video's highlight has to be when the host challenges Bichette to draw the Blue Jays logo.

The results are hilarious, and the reactions are mixed.

LMFAO.



Wow it's a good thing you are so good at baseball Bo 😂😂 — Blackheart (@Blackheart19750) September 24, 2021

TSN has crowned him "Vincent van Bo," and, despite the botched rhyming of Van Gogh's frequently-mispronounced name (look it up, people,) we aren't going to top that.

Most are not feeling the rushed facsimile, and some feel like an established team member should be able to draw their logo from memory. Some of us are proud even to scribble out a half-decent stick figure.

Did he forget it’s a Canadian 🇨🇦team. Where is the Red Maple Leaf?? And the name of the team?? Make some effort!! pic.twitter.com/RdpdcXt6fy — Edward Doran 🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@doraned66) September 24, 2021

Some are already comparing Bo's artistic prowess to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who generated some buzz at one point with his hyper-realistic rendition of the team's charging blue bison and red stripe logo.

Giving Josh Allen a run for his money... pic.twitter.com/otCXKpeUJL — Cannibal King (@Cannibal_King) September 24, 2021

Whether serious or sarcastic, some fully endorse Bo's work. One commenter even suggesting it should become the new official logo.

Amazing, this should be the blue jays new logo — Dakota (@Dakota22422314) September 24, 2021

Bichette also talks about his relationship with Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., his hair, and his roots growing up in a baseball family during the episode.

But let's be real. The drawing is clearly the highlight.