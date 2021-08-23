Toronto Blue Jays fans will have to show proof of vaccination at home games

The Toronto Blue Jays have just announced that valid proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be required in order for residents to attend home games.

The team said in a statement on Monday morning that, starting Sept. 13, the new rule will apply to all fans, staff members and other guests aged 12 and older entering the Rogers Centre for a game.

Those who are not fully vaxxed will at the gates need to offer evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result from a maximum of 48 hours prior in lieu.

"The Jays' homecoming marked a significant step in our city and country's return to normal, as one of the first in-person, live events in Canada in a year and a half," the team, which is owned by Rogers, said in a release shared to social media.

"We are committed to doing our part to keep our community's recovery efforts moving forward and to see Rogers Centre and other live event venues return to full capacity."

The move was apparently made upon the advice of health officials and experts, feedback from fans and in consult with other industry partners, such as, ostensibly, MLSE — which owns Toronto FC, Maple Leafs and Raptors and which announced the same policy regarding vaccination against the virus last week.

Global entertainment company Live Nation, behind concerts at T.O.'s Budweiser Stage and Danforth Music Hall, likewise implemented new protocols for all of its events in Canada and the U.S. around the same time, while a number of workplaces, including the City of Toronto, are doing and advocating for the same.

As the Jays continued in their statement today, "We are proud to join fellow venues in making large-scale events as safe as possible."

The Rogers Centre is also operating at limited capacity, has gone cashless and has eliminating touchpoints by only accepting mobile tickets via the deesignated MLB app.

Masks will continue to be required on the premisis while ramped up sanitization and social distancing protocols remain in effect.