Fans will need proof of vaccination to attend Live Nation concerts in Canada

Live Nation, the global entertainment company behind events at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, Danforth Music Hall and others, has announced firm protocols regarding vaccination for fans at its events across Canada and the U.S.

Guests will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain admission to "as many as shows as possible" that the brand puts on, including major festivals such as Bonnaroo south of the border.

The company already implemented the policy for Lollapalooza in Chicago July 29-Aug. 1.

Ticketholders will be notified of the measure, along with any other COVID-19 protocols, via email. The rule, which also applies to artists and staff, is slated to go into effect on Oct. 4 in the U.S., though the brand did not confirm to the Canadian Press what the timeline for Canadian concerts is.

Live Nation is one of three key stakeholders redeveloping Toroonto's Ontario Place into "a world-class year-round destination," and is also opening a new venue in the city, called History with Drake.

Ticketmaster, which Live Nation merged with more than a decade ago, announced one of its most lucrative months ever for North American ticket sales in July, with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino saying during a recent company call (per CNBC) that we'll soon be entering "roaring era” for concerts and events as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows," Rapino said to fans in a statement. It had previously been up to performers to determine whether they wanted any sort of vaccination guidelines at their events with the company.

The news comes just one day after Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment likewise announced that attendees at Toronto Raptors, Maple Leafs, Argos and FC games will need to provide proof of inoculation against the novel coronavirus (or a negative test result) prior to entry to games starting Sept. 16.