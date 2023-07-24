Ontario truck driver discovers lottery win while getting ready for work

One lottery player had an unforgettable start to his day when he found out that he was the winner of a six-figure prize.

It was just an ordinary day for 73-year-old William Mcneil, a father and grandfather who lives in Windsor, Ontario. Mcneil is a longtime lottery player who works as a truck driver.

"Recently, I've been playing Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and Poker Lotto," he said.

He was having his morning coffee before leaving for work when he decided to check his tickets.

"I kept matching numbers and discovered I was a winner," said Mcneil.

However, he wasn't quite sure how much he had actually won. So after work, he stopped at a convenience store to scan his ticket.

"It was great," he said. "I thought to myself, 'How often does this happen?'"

The July 5, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw was a lucky one for Mcneil, who found out that he was the winner of the second prize worth $132,358.20.

When he shared the news with his kids, he said, "One of my daughters said to the other, 'I think dad got pranked!' I took some time to process my win as I continued my work week."

Mcneil was at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, and while there, he shared his plans for his windfall.

He said he'll be investing his money, but he also plans to share it with his kids and plan for the future.

"This money would take a long time to save," said Mcneil. "It will certainly enhance my life."

His winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.