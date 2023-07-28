Ontario runner almost breaks the 'beer mile' world record with only one shoe

Earlier this month, a track star from Ontario with a very unique skill set was just seconds shy of breaking the world record in one of the sport's most peculiar and challenging races, the beer mile.

If you are like most people in the world who think that track and field could stand to be a little more exciting, this is a story you need to hear.

I am telling you. I have paid a lot more for way less entertainment, commentary & production value. Tonight's Beer Mile Champs from Chicago was A++

New woman's world record. the GOAT @CoreyBellemore lost his shoe & still won in 4:30 just missing his world record. Awesome stuff pic.twitter.com/15oIm4SMUn — Barrie Shepley (@Barrieshepley) July 2, 2023

Every year, an event called the Beer Mile World Classic brings together a pool of highly trained international athletes for a race that fuses speed and stamina with a more elementary talent: chugging beer.

The structure of the race is pretty straightforward. The runner must complete four laps around a standard 400 metre track, but before each lap, they have to drink a full 12 ounce beer.

As you might have guessed, Canadians have proven to be some of the fiercest competitors in this bizarre spectacle, with 28-year-old Corey Bellemore leading the way.

Often referred to as the Wayne Gretzky of the beer mile, Bellemore has won five World Classics in the last six years, and is the current holder of the world record, completing the gruelling event in just four minutes and 28 seconds.

Coming into this year's world classic, Bellemore had his sights set on breaking his record, but within the first seconds of the race, something went wrong.

After the opening chug, another runner may have been feeling the effects early, and stumbled to the ground within his first few strides. On his way down, he grazed Bellemore's left foot, taking off his shoe as he went down.

With the speed that Bellemore finished his first lap, however, you wouldn't have even been able to tell.

By the second lap, he was so far ahead that the race for first place was already over. The only question remaining was whether or not a new world record was going to be set, and it came right down to the wire.

Ultimately, Bellemore crossed the finish line with a time of 4:30, falling just two seconds short of his record, but considering the circumstances, his performance was one for the history books.

THIS IS INSANE!! @CoreyBellemore just misses the Beer Mile World Record WITH JUST ONE SHOE ON.

Chaos in the first 50 meters of the race caused Corey to lose a shoe and a British runner to go down.

Corey STILL runs 4:30 and dominates the men's championshiphttps://t.co/mixKH8LbSw — Beer Mile Media (@beermile) July 3, 2023

While it wasn't the result he was hoping for, Bellemore will be back next year with the same energy, and if he can keep both shoes on his feet, the world record will be well within his reach.

