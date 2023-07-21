Yoga studio permanently closing after eight years in Toronto

An intimate yoga studio in Toronto is permanently closing its doors after nearly eight years in business.

Oblong Yoga House — located at 56 Stewart St. near King West — is a humble in-house studio dedicated to yoga practices, meditation, support for yogis, healing, and community building.

In a post on its Instagram page this week, the one-of-a-kind yoga studio announced that it would be closing its doors in Toronto and focusing on another venture in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"We stayed open during COVID and touched a special part of Toronto's hearts. Now our founders are expanding and building an entire school in Mexico. A school for the healing arts, featuring a 200-hour yoga teacher training, Reiki course, herbalism, anatomy and even Tantra yoga trainings," the studio told blogTO.

"We are a group of women devoted to [changing] the way people think about school. We are rescuing the feminine arts and embodying its principles in yoga and in business. Our lifestyles are the receipt for the teachings we share. Harmonious, abundant, and free artists of life."

Before they depart from the neighbourhood and take their practices international, the yoga studio will host one final open house social on July 28.

The wellness space will also host a fundraiser and raffle event on Aug. 19 to help collect the money required to purchase the school's land in Mexico.

"I will always be grateful for the openness with which you welcomed me with when I first moved to the city! Your love and support is cherished along with the memories of offering," one member wrote.

Oblong Yoga House's last day of classes will be on Saturday, July 29.