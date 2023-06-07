Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rogers centre roof open

People are angry Toronto's Rogers Centre roof was open amid air quality threat

Toronto Blue Jays fans were treated to a thrilling win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday evening amid a haze of wildfire smoke, but some were quick to call out the Rogers Centre for leaving the dome open and exposing the crowd to air quality described by Environment Canada as posing "significant threat to life or property."

Several fans questioned the move to leave the Rogers Centre's retractable roof open as the skies above were painted with a sickly orange glow due to out-of-control forest fires raging in Quebec.

"Really disappointed that the roof is open tonight," tweeted one fan, continuing, "Not that IAQ is good when it's closed (because it's really not) but it's even worse tonight with it open."

That air quality had several Jays fans reaching for their surgical and N95 masks for a nice throwback to the team's return to Canada midway through the 2021 season.

There was an apparent smell of smoke in the air during Tuesday evening's home game, enough to inspire some creative comparisons.

It was the fact that the stadium had the option to shut out the smokey skies with its once-innovative retractable roof that really had fans scratching their heads.

But as unpleasant as the baseball-viewing conditions were here in Toronto, things looked much worse over in the Big Apple, where the New York Yankees played a game shrouded in a thick layer of smoke from blazes raging north of the border.

Lead photo by

@bluejays
