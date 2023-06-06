Toronto totally smells like smoke as air quality statement warns of threat to life

As smoke plumes from raging forest fires in Quebec continue to deteriorate air quality in Toronto, some parts of the city woke up to a "sweet smoky smell" that some say is reminiscent of campfires.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Toronto just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, which warned of "high levels of air pollution," and according to the Weather Network app, could present a "significant threat to life or property" for vulnerable populations.

Significant Weather Outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday. 👇



🔥 Forest fire smoke will continue to affect air quality across southern Ontario, leading to possible health effects, including difficulty breathing, especially in vulnerable populations. #ONwx pic.twitter.com/b8pyLfBCY4 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 5, 2023

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations," the alert reads. "People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke."

Those who were unaware of the air quality statement or had to venture outdoors this morning say they immediately noticed the "smoky smell" and hazy sky.

"Anyone else smell that this morning?" a Reddit thread reads. "Almost like incense. It is exactly what Athens smelled like in 1978 and really brought me back to that summer. Is this the smoke from Quebec blowing in?"

"Downtown smells like campfire," one person commented. "You can smell the pine in it."

Have had to close my windows due to the smoke smell. Really bothering my throat. Noticed a bit last night & thot "Who's burning wood in this weather?" Then I remembered.😧 — Marta O'Brien (@archhistory) June 6, 2023

"I lived in San Francisco for five years and it smells exactly like it did there (though not as strong) when the California fires took off every year," another user wrote.

For the first time I just started smelling smoke outside in Toronto. Faint but it's there. Anyone else smell campfire? — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 6, 2023

"I can barely breathe it's horrible," one comment reads.

Downtown, east of downtown & near waterfront it definitely smells like we're in the middle of a big campfire. Stings the eyes — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAprmaven) June 6, 2023

Environment Canada recommends limiting your time outdoors today if you can, and contacting your health provider if you start to experience shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness, or chest pains.

Definitely not faint! Stepped outside for a brief moment & thought something was on fire nearby. That’s how strong it smells!!! — Suzette Francis (@SuzieFranchise) June 6, 2023

The weather agency also recommends keeping your indoor air clean, by shutting your doors and windows and using an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time.

La Tour CN in the smoke from Quebec fires. https://t.co/qiPb52vuku pic.twitter.com/iR3P87nSOn — AI Generated Tweetbot 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@shawnmicallef) June 6, 2023

As of Monday, over 160 wildfires were burning across Quebec, including over 100 that were categorized as "out of control."