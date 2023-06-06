City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
smoke smell toronto

Toronto totally smells like smoke as air quality statement warns of threat to life

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

As smoke plumes from raging forest fires in Quebec continue to deteriorate air quality in Toronto, some parts of the city woke up to a "sweet smoky smell" that some say is reminiscent of campfires. 

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Toronto just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, which warned of "high levels of air pollution," and according to the Weather Network app, could present a "significant threat to life or property" for vulnerable populations. 

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations," the alert reads. "People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke." 

Those who were unaware of the air quality statement or had to venture outdoors this morning say they immediately noticed the "smoky smell" and hazy sky. 

"Anyone else smell that this morning?" a Reddit thread reads. "Almost like incense. It is exactly what Athens smelled like in 1978 and really brought me back to that summer. Is this the smoke from Quebec blowing in?" 

Sweet, smoky smell in the air in East York. Reminds me of Greece in the 70's
by u/pipsvip in toronto

"Downtown smells like campfire," one person commented. "You can smell the pine in it." 

"I lived in San Francisco for five years and it smells exactly like it did there (though not as strong) when the California fires took off every year," another user wrote. 

"I can barely breathe it's horrible," one comment reads. 

Environment Canada recommends limiting your time outdoors today if you can, and contacting your health provider if you start to experience shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness, or chest pains. 

The weather agency also recommends keeping your indoor air clean, by shutting your doors and windows and using an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time. 

As of Monday, over 160 wildfires were burning across Quebec, including over 100 that were categorized as "out of control." 

Lead photo by

@archaeologyoftoronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto massage parlour murder considered act of incel terrorism in historic ruling

Climate change is helping black-legged ticks spread Lyme disease across Canada

Toronto totally smells like smoke as air quality statement warns of threat to life

Mayoral candidate criticized for littering Toronto with way too many election signs

Ontario man throws a fit and calls authorities over camper van blocking his house's view

People slammed for complaining about Pride events at Toronto school

Toronto ranked one of the best cities in the world

Serial killer Paul Bernardo's prison transfer under review following outrage