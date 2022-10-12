Sports & Play
Toronto is falling in love with DeMar DeRozan again after gesture to local school

Toronto just fell in love with former Raptor DeMar DeRozan all over again, after he made an endearing gesture to a local high school. 

The 33-year-old Chicago Bulls small forward was back in town for Thanksgiving weekend for a pre-season game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. 

Students at Saint Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to not only watch the game, but to meet with DeRozan afterwards. 

The Toronto Star spoke to high school teacher and girls' basketball coach, Michelle Perkins-Ball, who said she always had DeRozan on her list of potential guest speakers. 

After finding it difficult to align the Bulls schedule with the school year, she eventually connected with DeRozan's agent, who managed to coordinate the whole heart-warming encounter. 

Lucky students were able to snag a picture with the former Raptor after the game, holding up a sign that read, "We love DeMar!" 

Social media was subsequently flooded with messages from loyal Raptors fans, who expressed their admiration for DeRozan and highlighted his impact on the city. 

One person even crowned him the G.R.O.A.T, or the Greatest Raptor Of All Time. 

Toronto Raptors fans have been mourning the loss of DeRozan from the city's roster since 2018, after a heart-wrenching trade deal saw his departure to the San Antonio Spurs. 

DeRozan played for Toronto from 2009 until 2018, and even though he's playing for a rival team now, it seems like Raptors fans will always have a special place for him in their hearts. 

Lead photo by

@romeroraiders
