Toronto is falling in love with DeMar DeRozan again after gesture to local school

Toronto just fell in love with former Raptor DeMar DeRozan all over again, after he made an endearing gesture to a local high school.

The 33-year-old Chicago Bulls small forward was back in town for Thanksgiving weekend for a pre-season game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Students at Saint Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to not only watch the game, but to meet with DeRozan afterwards.

The Toronto Star spoke to high school teacher and girls' basketball coach, Michelle Perkins-Ball, who said she always had DeRozan on her list of potential guest speakers.

It was like 45 mins after the game, the bus is waiting and DeMar DeRozan’s on the Scotiabank court meeting with about 45 kids from Saint Oscar Romero high school in the Humber Black Creek Weston area. “You know me, love it here,” he said

Will say it again, the kid is special — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) October 10, 2022

After finding it difficult to align the Bulls schedule with the school year, she eventually connected with DeRozan's agent, who managed to coordinate the whole heart-warming encounter.

Lucky students were able to snag a picture with the former Raptor after the game, holding up a sign that read, "We love DeMar!"

Social media was subsequently flooded with messages from loyal Raptors fans, who expressed their admiration for DeRozan and highlighted his impact on the city.

Love DeMar. Hope Kyle and him can have 1 day contracts to finish as Raps. — Csimmons21 (@Csimmons21) October 10, 2022

One person even crowned him the G.R.O.A.T, or the Greatest Raptor Of All Time.

He was so dedicated to this team and city!!! He is definitely the GROAT in my books! — Terry Mackie (@TerryMackie4) October 10, 2022

Toronto Raptors fans have been mourning the loss of DeRozan from the city's roster since 2018, after a heart-wrenching trade deal saw his departure to the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan played for Toronto from 2009 until 2018, and even though he's playing for a rival team now, it seems like Raptors fans will always have a special place for him in their hearts.