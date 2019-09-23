Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
demar derozan toronto

DeMar Derozan has been hanging out with his ex Toronto Raptors teammates again

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

DeMar DeRozan will always be part of the Toronto Raptors in our hearts, which is why people were ecstatic to see the NBA star reunited with his old teammates this weekend. 

The 30-year-old player, whose polarizing trade to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard broke the hearts of fans city-wide, was spotted back on the court with the Raptors before they hit preseason camp in Quebec City. 

Photos of DeRozan playing pick-up with Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell show it was all smiles. 

The NBA Finals seem like a distant dream, but let's not forget that the Raptors wouldn't be the team they are today without all the years DeMar put in

Toronto evidently still has plenty of love for him, as well as for his legendary bromance with Kyle Lowry. 

The two players recorded themselves hanging out together in DeRozan's Instagram story yesterday, which is the wholesome content Toronto needs right now. Kyle and DeRozan forever. 

Lead photo by

DeMar DeRozan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Canada's Wonderland is getting a freak show and gallows for Halloween

DeMar Derozan has been hanging out with his ex Toronto Raptors teammates again

Toronto is getting a board game festival and convention where you can try new games

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement from ice dancing and Canada is crying

How to spend 36 hours in Clarington this fall

Toronto Maple Leafs players kissed a fish during recent trip to Newfoundland

The top 10 getaways for fall colours in Ontario

Toronto's oldest boxing gym has found a new home