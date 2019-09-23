DeMar Derozan has been hanging out with his ex Toronto Raptors teammates again

DeMar DeRozan will always be part of the Toronto Raptors in our hearts, which is why people were ecstatic to see the NBA star reunited with his old teammates this weekend.

The 30-year-old player, whose polarizing trade to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard broke the hearts of fans city-wide, was spotted back on the court with the Raptors before they hit preseason camp in Quebec City.

Photos of DeRozan playing pick-up with Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell show it was all smiles.

The NBA Finals seem like a distant dream, but let's not forget that the Raptors wouldn't be the team they are today without all the years DeMar put in.

DeMar DeRozan x Kyle Lowry.

La bromance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nrwYUrdD30 — Jordanowski (@Jorda_NBA) September 23, 2019

Toronto evidently still has plenty of love for him, as well as for his legendary bromance with Kyle Lowry.

Kyle Lowry and Demar hanging out on Insta story is warming my lil’ heart 😅 — Angela ♡ (@painfullies) September 22, 2019

The two players recorded themselves hanging out together in DeRozan's Instagram story yesterday, which is the wholesome content Toronto needs right now. Kyle and DeRozan forever.