Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
DeMar DeRozan interview

DeMar DeRozan finally speaks about Toronto's epic playoff run

Former Raptors player DeMar DeRozan says he was the "sacrificial lamb" that laid the groundwork for Toronto’s first NBA Finals.

"If it wasn’t for me, nothing would be possible right now for them," DeRozan said in an interview with Taylor Rooks. "You just have to sit back and understand that you are the reason that this is even possible."

Last year, DeRozan was swapped for Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan loved playing for the Raptors and hoped to spend his entire career with the team. 

Now, despite a bitter breakup that featured a Jack in the Box parking lot, DeRozan says he's rooting for the Raptors, but the trade still hurts.

DeRozan says he has no ill intent and that all of the players on the team over the years led the Raptors to where they are now.

Toronto Raptors

