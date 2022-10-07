Here's how the MLB decides whether or not to open the Rogers Centre roof in Toronto

Sports & Play
The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the MLB postseason, with the team playing its first playoff home games at the Rogers Centre since the glory days of 2016.

And while much of the discussion centres around the matchup versus the Seattle Mariners, or the inconvenient start time of Friday's series opener, many more are wondering aloud whether or not the iconic retractable roof will be open for the games.

While the decision on whether or not to retract the dome is up to the home team during regular season games, it's actually the league's call to make during the postseason, with the MLB adhering to strict guidelines for stadiums featuring retractable roofs to ensure that playing conditions don’t give the home team an unfair advantage.

As per MLB rules, "During the postseason, the Commissioner or another designated official shall make all decisions regarding roof movement, in consultation with the home club and the umpire crew chief."

The Rogers Centre's roof has remained closed for the majority of past postseason runs, with the 2016 wild-card game against the Baltimore Orioles marking the first time in the stadium's history that the Jays played a postseason home game at the Rogers Centre to open sky.

In 2015, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Sportsnet 590 The FAN that the league "will control the decision" on the roof for all postseason home games in Toronto, adding that "It probably goes without saying that in a series this important, leaving that decision to the home team is probably not appropriate."

It is expected that the same considerations and concerns from league officials will govern the decision on the dome's opening.

But that hasn't stopped fans from weighing in on the topic, with discussions raging online as to whether the Jays would be better off with an open or closed roof.

Arguments include suggestions that our northern climate-adapted players might perform better than opponents in frigid open-dome conditions, while others argue that the closed dome offers a louder, more energetic atmosphere for players to feed off of.

Lead photo by Kris Pangilinan
