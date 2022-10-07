Toronto Blue Jays are trying to get fans out of work to watch postseason games

The MLB postseason has arrived, and Blue Jays fans haven't been this excited about the team since the memorable 2015 and 2016 playoff runs.

But the timing of the games — particularly Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon — has many fans annoyed at the prospect of missing out on key moments, with the 4:07 p.m. start time drawing an uproar on social media.

Luckily, the Jays might have just offered up the perfect excuse to get out of work, school, or any other important preexisting commitments. All you have to do is fill in the blanks in a Mad Lib-style letter excusing fans from their obligations to attend the game.

One of the famous hot dog-suited fans — who earned a brief taste of fame during the regular Loonie Dog Night promotion held on Tuesday home games all season — commented that his employer might be growing tired of all the games their employee gets to attend.

In hindsight, this may not have helped... When I sent to to my boss, he said that it was "approaching 'rubbing it in' status." — Ryan Rushton (@rushtonrj) October 7, 2022

Even fans located far outside of the city, and some out of country, are trying to cash in on the excuse letter. Our hearts go out to this fan from Milwaukee, whose Brewers failed to earn a postseason berth, and is now putting his energy behind the Jays.

Showing this to my teachers tomorrow. I’m sure they won’t care because I’m in Milwaukee not even close to Toronto 😂 — Y0SHI (@yoshibucks1) October 7, 2022

A popular Jays parody account — who you should all follow because he's hilarious — joked, "Just gave this to my boss at Pizza Nova and he called my dad."

My dad is the manager at pizza nova and he said your dad wasn’t very happy to be getting a phone call from him, do better spencer — Johnny (@JaysHardo) October 7, 2022

Another comedic Twitter account joked (or at least I hope he was joking), "I am showing this to my wife, who is going with her boyfriend tomorrow."

The Jays have issued similar fill-in-the-blanks exemption letters for past postseason runs, and even home openers. One example was the 2019 home opener, which fell on a weekday afternoon.

Hoping to fill the stands, the Jays sent out an almost identical exemption letter urging employers and other authorities to excuse fans from obligations for the afternoon.