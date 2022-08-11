Toronto gives Serena Williams emotional standing ovation after last ever match in Canada

There was a bittersweet moment for superstar tennis champ Serena Williams after her final match in Toronto.

Just two days ago, the 23-time Grand Slam champ announced her tentative retirement from the sport of tennis in Vogue Magazine and yesterday she played her final match in Canada.

Williams lost to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open on Aug. 10, marking her last appearance in Toronto.

When it was all said and done, the fans got to their feet and applauded the 40-year-old megastar at the Sobeys Stadium at York University.

A rally chanting of "I love you" echoed throughout the area, promoting Williams to cry.

"It was a lot of emotions, obviously I love playing here, I always loved playing here," she said while adding that "it's been a pretty interesting 24 hours."

That was Serena Williams' last one in Toronto.



🥹



(🎥 @wta) pic.twitter.com/D7BQAbAwR4 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) August 11, 2022

She reminisced about past matches in the city and thanked the fans for all of their support as she wiped away tears.

"Like I said in my article, I'm terrible at goodbyes but goodbye Toronto," she said while noticeably choked up.

She and her adorable daughter Olympia Ohanian also received some swag from from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Farewell to the 🐐, 🇺🇸Serena Williams.



Toronto loves you!#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/6YqEue2ErT — Match Point Canada (@MatchPointCAN) August 11, 2022

"Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart it's been a joy playing in front of you guys all these years, so thank you," she said before receiving a bouquet of flowers and a thunderous applause.

It won't be her last time in Canada or Toronto even - she told the crowd she'd return as a visitor.

She'll play her last match ever at the U.S. Open in New York at the end of the month.

Serena Williams welcomed with a standing ovation in Toronto. 👏



(🎥: @Arunthings) pic.twitter.com/LbmH9zQV6p — theScore (@theScore) August 10, 2022

Thanks for all the years of amazing tennis Serena, Toronto loves you!