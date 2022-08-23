Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beaches toronto

4 beaches in Toronto deemed unsafe for swimming

The recent storm that has seen parts of Toronto and the GTA flooded, and kayakers paddling on Brampton streets has also not been good news to Toronto beaches.

As of August 22, four Toronto beaches are now deemed unsafe for swimming according to the ongoing water quality assessment done by local officials.

The latest results suggest staying out of the water due to E.coli levels that exceed the City of Toronto's established beach water quality standard of 100 E.coli per 100ml of water.

It's not uncommon for heavy rainfall and flooding to affect the water quality levels of popular swimming spots.

The affected beaches include:

  • Marie Curtis Beach East
  • Sunnyside Beach
  • Centre Island Beach
  • Woodbine Beach

All other beaches in Toronto are currently considered safe to swim so keep this list handy if you're heading out for a dip in Lake Ontario this week.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
