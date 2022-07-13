Sports & Play
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios sleeps on floor at Toronto Pearson airport after flight delays

Nick Kyrgios is not having the best of luck.

The tennis superstar and his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, were stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport after "delayed flights and lost luggage," according to Hatzi's Instagram story.

Hatzi posted a photo of the couple laying on the floor at Pearson around nine hours ago, attempting to get some shut eye amidst airport pandemonium.

She geotagged Toronto, though anybody familiar with the airport would be able to tell the photos were taken at Pearson just by the caption alone.

"The reality of delayed flights and lost luggage," Hatzi's story said. 

This is just another round of bad luck for the Australian tennis player, who comes off at loss at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Around one hour ago Hazi posted another Instagram story, this time tagging Nassau, Bahamas, so it's not all bad vibes for couple. 

Though Pearson has made some adjustments to help improve airport conditions, it doesn't seem to have changed the reality of long-wait times or cancelled flights.

Better travels next time, Nicky!

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios sleeps on floor at Toronto Pearson airport after flight delays

