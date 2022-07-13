Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pearson online dashboard

Toronto's Pearson Airport attempts to fix mass chaos with nifty infographic

Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's Pearson Airport has been through it lately, and though the major flight hub can't find your lost suitcase, it has launched a new online tool to help travellers navigate the hellish landscape.

Available on Pearson's website, the travel information hub aims to provide a "seamless, more informed trip" through the nation's largest airport.

An infographic on the airport's website lists out how travellers should prepare before arrivals, suggests they check in online and complete any health declarations at home.

It also recommends skipping baggage claim all together and using the carry-on luggage route, as well as completing ArriveCAN documents ahead of time.

The dashboard also includes a 'what to expect page' and a portal that will tell you what travel restrictions or visa requirements are in place by inputting your destinations and vacation dates.

"There may be some longer wait times as our airport partners complete these health-related steps. This hub provides you with the information you need to prepare. We appreciate your patience as we put your health and safety first," reads the dashboard, serving as a warning for all travellers.

Pearson's website also lists busy travel times, though it's not updated daily and isn't reported in real time. 

Domestic travel through terminal one is busiest at 5 a.m. and peaks again around 5 p.m., according to Pearson.

Terminal one to the U.S. is busiest at 7 a.m. followed by 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. For arrivals, terminal one is the most crazy at 3 p.m. and terminal three at 5 p.m.

Hopefully this dashboard will help customers not lose their minds. However, it probably won't do much to fix the never-ending lines, piles of misplaced luggage or the dreaded planes sitting on tarmacs for hours on end.

Lead photo by

Pearson Airport
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto's Pearson Airport attempts to fix mass chaos with nifty infographic

Ontario's Southampton Beach has a path of sand dunes and breezy water swings

Pearson Airport chaos now has passengers waiting in lines for longer than their flights

You can now ride a cruise ship from Toronto to New York City

You can now take a bus from Toronto to the famous grotto in Tobermory

10 places to get the best view of Niagara Falls

The white-sand Nickel Beach in Ontario lets you park your car right by the water

The federal government says it's trying to fix the nightmare that is Toronto Pearson Airport