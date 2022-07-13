Toronto's Pearson Airport attempts to fix mass chaos with nifty infographic

Toronto's Pearson Airport has been through it lately, and though the major flight hub can't find your lost suitcase, it has launched a new online tool to help travellers navigate the hellish landscape.

Available on Pearson's website, the travel information hub aims to provide a "seamless, more informed trip" through the nation's largest airport.

With 400+ organizations operating at Pearson, all partners are working hard every day to improve your experience when travelling through the airport. “A better trip through Pearson” walks you through Pearson airport, providing simple tips and tricks to help smooth your journey. pic.twitter.com/C6Ex6sM9FJ — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) July 13, 2022

An infographic on the airport's website lists out how travellers should prepare before arrivals, suggests they check in online and complete any health declarations at home.

It also recommends skipping baggage claim all together and using the carry-on luggage route, as well as completing ArriveCAN documents ahead of time.

The dashboard also includes a 'what to expect page' and a portal that will tell you what travel restrictions or visa requirements are in place by inputting your destinations and vacation dates.

"There may be some longer wait times as our airport partners complete these health-related steps. This hub provides you with the information you need to prepare. We appreciate your patience as we put your health and safety first," reads the dashboard, serving as a warning for all travellers.

Pearson's website also lists busy travel times, though it's not updated daily and isn't reported in real time.

Travelling through Pearson? Use our Peak Travel Times dashboard to find information on the busiest times at the airport so you can better plan your trip to YYZ. https://t.co/kdXs4IHbu6 pic.twitter.com/hgExNZ6r80 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) July 12, 2022

Domestic travel through terminal one is busiest at 5 a.m. and peaks again around 5 p.m., according to Pearson.

Terminal one to the U.S. is busiest at 7 a.m. followed by 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. For arrivals, terminal one is the most crazy at 3 p.m. and terminal three at 5 p.m.

Hopefully this dashboard will help customers not lose their minds. However, it probably won't do much to fix the never-ending lines, piles of misplaced luggage or the dreaded planes sitting on tarmacs for hours on end.