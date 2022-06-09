Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scottie barnes toronto man

Scottie Barnes called someone from Brampton a waste yute and people are loving it

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Raptors rookie star Scottie Barnes has only been in Toronto for one season, but he's already adopting the local culture and may have just elevated himself to official "Toronto mans" status.

The NBA Rookie of the Year is one of the most promising young stars in the league, but like many other 20-year-olds, he spends some of his spare time playing and streaming video games, specifically NBA 2K22.

During a recent livestream, the Floridian phenom showed that he is all-in on Toronto, even taking on the region's characteristic slang commonly used by local youth, or perhaps I should say "yutes."

In the brief clip, Barnes asks his opponent, "oh you're a Toronto man now," adding, "Where are you from, you're from Brampton?"

After confirmation that the other player is in fact from said 905 city, Barnes says in a perfect Toronto accent, "Yooo guys, this guy say he from Brampton! Get this look of waste yute up out of here. You're a waste yute, fam."

People are eating up this comedic exchange, with one commenter suggesting the Raptors immediately sign him to a max contract, and others noting his appreciation of local culture.

"Scottie Barnes calling a Brampton man a waste yute just made my night," reads one comment.

One could interpret it as a good sign that Barnes is invested in the team and the city, and not just playing out his contract as other big-name players have been accused of in the past.

It's hard not to love the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, who narrowly won the honour over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley back in April, garnering 48 out of 100 first-place votes from a panel of sports media personalities.

Someone give this man a key to the city immediately.

Lead photo by

ya.boy.scottie

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Scottie Barnes called someone from Brampton a waste yute and people are loving it

Major $250 million upgrade to the Rogers Centre in Toronto is moving closer to reality

Toronto beaches are now officially open for the summer

10 must-haves for every Toronto cyclist this summer

Toronto's outdoor swimming pools officially open for the summer this month

50 essential summer day trips from Toronto

You can ride a water bike on the lake in Toronto this summer

Toronto beach goes from worst water quality to one of the top swimming spots in Canada