Scottie Barnes called someone from Brampton a waste yute and people are loving it

Raptors rookie star Scottie Barnes has only been in Toronto for one season, but he's already adopting the local culture and may have just elevated himself to official "Toronto mans" status.

The NBA Rookie of the Year is one of the most promising young stars in the league, but like many other 20-year-olds, he spends some of his spare time playing and streaming video games, specifically NBA 2K22.

During a recent livestream, the Floridian phenom showed that he is all-in on Toronto, even taking on the region's characteristic slang commonly used by local youth, or perhaps I should say "yutes."

SCOTTIE. His Twitch stream is already a must-watch 😂 dropping Brampton slang in the chat pic.twitter.com/InSnnUrrKM — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) June 8, 2022

In the brief clip, Barnes asks his opponent, "oh you're a Toronto man now," adding, "Where are you from, you're from Brampton?"

After confirmation that the other player is in fact from said 905 city, Barnes says in a perfect Toronto accent, "Yooo guys, this guy say he from Brampton! Get this look of waste yute up out of here. You're a waste yute, fam."

People are eating up this comedic exchange, with one commenter suggesting the Raptors immediately sign him to a max contract, and others noting his appreciation of local culture.

Scotties a man of culture — Siy (@vijisiyanthan) June 8, 2022

"Scottie Barnes calling a Brampton man a waste yute just made my night," reads one comment.

One could interpret it as a good sign that Barnes is invested in the team and the city, and not just playing out his contract as other big-name players have been accused of in the past.

Scottie coming in strong with Toronto accent development 💪🏼 — Alec Rados (@ScottieforROY) June 8, 2022

It's hard not to love the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, who narrowly won the honour over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley back in April, garnering 48 out of 100 first-place votes from a panel of sports media personalities.

Someone give this man a key to the city immediately.