Photo showing size of Scottie Barnes' hands holding Starbucks cups has gone viral

Someone posted side-by-side photos of Toronto Raptors player Scottie Barnes holding Starbucks cups in his huge hands and it's gone viral.

kawhi holding two water bottles vs scottie holding two starbucks cups pic.twitter.com/Ebrz9ABHoG — William Lou (@william_lou) November 26, 2021

The photo is juxtaposed next to one of Kawhi Leanord holding water bottles. Leonard himself is famous for his large hands.

People can't get over the size of new Raptor star Kawhi Leonard's hands https://t.co/vKhme0lBzu #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/fln51tEHW9 — blogTO (@blogTO) August 22, 2018

Scottie Barnes is in his first year with the Raptors. Leonard now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Scottie holding those how girls hold their phone+keys+wallet all in the same hand — Alyssa Kirschbaum (@alyssathebaum) November 26, 2021

There's now debate on social media whether holding water bottles or Starbucks cups is more impressive.

Water bottles are typically around two inches, which is the size of some larger Starbucks cups at the bottom, though Ventis and Trentas can widen to around four inches.

2 water bottles in 1 hand is not that difficult. I can do that even as a 6’7”woman. I even held them upright and with no finger in between to avoid anyone saying I was cheating. pic.twitter.com/5HctbSzdEO — Chhharming, now officially Fred VanVleet Stan (@CharlmaneWong) November 26, 2021

One woman said holding two water bottles isn't even hard for the average person.

Lol he has a finger between them that’s easy kawhi whole big ass hand open 😭 — Scoop☔️ (@Scoop48549492) November 27, 2021

Multiple people pointed out that Kawhi isn't putting his finger between the bottles for stability like Scottie is.

That clear one is not a standard sized bottle by the way. That's the way a 16oz. Would look like in OUR hands. I'm guessing that's a 1L bottle 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Daniel L Saikali (@DaniSaik) November 27, 2021

Another person posited that the water bottles might appear average size in Leonard's hands, but might actually be larger one-litre bottles.

Kawhi has room for more 😭😭 — Scottie I WOULD JUST SAY Barnes (@TrewsBeesh) November 26, 2021

Someone else said "Kawhi has room for more."

Something tells me Scottie would walk down Bay Street in -30 drinking that Grande with ice beverage... no fear! — BigG (@BigGGeorge14) November 26, 2021

Someone joked that they could picture Scottie drinking his iced drinks in the Toronto cold with his level of fearlessness.

Leonard once joked he left Toronto because he couldn't find gloves big enough to fit his hands.

Barnes will be back on the court tomorrow when the Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena. Leonard is currently sidelined with an injury.