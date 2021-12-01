Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scottie barnes hands

Photo showing size of Scottie Barnes' hands holding Starbucks cups has gone viral

Someone posted side-by-side photos of Toronto Raptors player Scottie Barnes holding Starbucks cups in his huge hands and it's gone viral.

The photo is juxtaposed next to one of Kawhi Leanord holding water bottles. Leonard himself is famous for his large hands.

Scottie Barnes is in his first year with the Raptors. Leonard now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

There's now debate on social media whether holding water bottles or Starbucks cups is more impressive.

Water bottles are typically around two inches, which is the size of some larger Starbucks cups at the bottom, though Ventis and Trentas can widen to around four inches.

One woman said holding two water bottles isn't even hard for the average person.

Multiple people pointed out that Kawhi isn't putting his finger between the bottles for stability like Scottie is.

Another person posited that the water bottles might appear average size in Leonard's hands, but might actually be larger one-litre bottles.

Someone else said "Kawhi has room for more."

Someone joked that they could picture Scottie drinking his iced drinks in the Toronto cold with his level of fearlessness.

Leonard once joked he left Toronto because he couldn't find gloves big enough to fit his hands.

Barnes will be back on the court tomorrow when the Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena. Leonard is currently sidelined with an injury.

