Scottie Barnes is proud of his baby face after internet troll says he looks like a kid

The Raptors may have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, but newly-crowned Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has not escaped the media circus surrounding the ongoing finals, and was the recipient of a devastating roasting on late-night television this week.

The latest edition of NBA Mean Tweets aired on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the segment confronting on-court stars with harsh tweets and giving them a chance to return fire to an audience of millions.

Faced with the hard-hitting attack on his look,"scottie barnes look like a big ass middle schooler who ain't hit puberty yet," Barnes puts his hand on his face in embarrassment, cracking a smile as he defends his fresh-faced look.

"But I still got a baby face, bro, I got a cute little baby face," says Barnes, rubbing his whiskerless cheeks.

It's just another endearing moment for the rookie phenom, who was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in the 2021 draft and has quickly become the new face of the franchise.

During his rapid ascent to star status, Scottie has become a fan favourite for so much more than his work on the court. The 20-year-old's unbridled enthusiasm for the game and the city that drafted him shows in fan interactions, most recently showing off his "Toronto mans" dialect and calling a Brampton resident a "waste yute."

Other NBA stars hit with mean tweets during the segment include Jalen Suggs, who was drafted one pick after Scottie, aging veteran Russell Westbrook (or should I say Westbrick), and many more like Andre Drummond, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Saddiq Bey, Anthony Edwards, Franz Wagner, Dejounte Murray, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Tyrese Haliburton, and retired star Gary Payton Sr.