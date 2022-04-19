Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes stars with Jeff Goldblum in hilarious new dino-themed ad

The future of the Toronto Raptors organization has joined forces with one of the Hollywood stars who helped introduce the world to the velociraptor, Jeff Goldblum. The pair star in a hilarious new commercial that goes back to the origins of the NBA franchise's name and the blockbuster movie that started it all.

In case you weren't already aware, the Toronto Raptors were named during a dino-frenzy in the wake of the 1993 smash-hit Jurassic Park, which co-starred Goldblum in the now-iconic and oft-meme-ified role of Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Goldblum is reprising the role in the upcoming summer blockbuster, Jurassic World: Dominion, while rookie Scottie Barnes is unquestionably the Raptors' future franchise player.

And so, we got this unexpected crossover advertisement from ESPN featuring two of the world's biggest dino brands.

The video shows Scottie Barnes walking through the ESPN newsroom with player-turned-analysts Richard Jefferson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, offending the latter with a remark about dinosaurs roaming the office.

"You know I can hear you, rookie," says the 75-year-old NBA legend, with Jefferson warning him, "yo, bro, you can't talk about Kareem like that. He's one of the greatest of all time."

But Scottie, showing off some not-too-bad acting chops, says that he's actually talking about "dinosaur, dinosaurs" as a velociraptor darts across the office.

Enter Jeff freakin' Goldblum with his trademark cadence that somehow exudes extreme confidence through an almost calculated stutter.

"Yeah, uhh, nobody, uhh, believed me either," says Goldblum as he attempts to calm the prehistoric beast lunging towards him, backing away with an apprehensive "okay."

The cameo only lasted seconds, but it delivered with two of the eight words being that signature Goldblum "uhh," and his weirdly natural speech patterns made famous with classic Jurassic Park lines like "life..uhh..finds a way" and "dino...droppings, droppings?"

The commercial closes with a teaser for the latest instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, which releases in theatres on June 10.