Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors logo history

Here's what the Toronto Raptors branding could have looked like with different names

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It’s unimaginable now, but the Toronto Terriers could have been playing the Golden State Warriors tonight.

Or, the Scorpions.

Or, the Beavers.

Or, the Tarantulas.

When Toronto applied to create an NBA team back in 1993, they asked fans to choose the team name the following year. There were 10 options: Beavers, Bobcats, Dragons, Grizzlies, Hogs, Scorpions, T-Rex, Tarantulas, Terriers and Raptors.

Thankfully, Jurassic Park swayed our name toward dinosaur territory.

If Steven Spielberg’s science-fiction film wasn’t popular at the time, the Toronto Raptors might have never existed.

The team colours were red, purple, black and “Naismith silver” to honour James Naismith, the Almonte, Ont. native who invented basketball in 1891.

Art and Mechanical, a Toronto-based brand design company, took the creative liberty to create mock-ups of what our team logo could have looked like if we went in a different direction all those years ago.

This is how they imagined the different team logos. 

Thanks to Jurassic Park, we'll never be known as the Tarantulas, Beavers or Scorpions. We will always remain the Toronto Raptors. 

Lead photo by

Art & Mechanical

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto bars struggling to accommodate fans to watch NBA Finals

Here's what the Toronto Raptors branding could have looked like with different names

Jurassic Park could move indoors to Scotiabank Arena for Game 6

Sarah McLachlan will sing O Canada at Game 6 of NBA Finals

People in Canada are now naming their babies after Kawhi Leonard

Game 5 of the NBA Finals set all-time records for TV viewership

U.S. media spreads fake video showing Raptors fans cheering Durant injury

Raptors fans apologize for cheering Kevin Durant's injury with charity donations