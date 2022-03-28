Toronto steps up after fan with cancer misses Raptors game due to evacuation

Social media may be absolutely awful for our mental health, but it does have its warm fuzzy moments, like this weekend when Toronto Raptors fans together to make up a missed game for a special fan.

After a speaker went up in flames while the Raps faced the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, the game was halted and the venue completely evacuated so firefighters could do their work and ensure the premises was safe.

Though the game eventually continued nearly two hours later, it was without a crowd, meaning that those who were originally present had to miss more than half of the event, given that authorities were called near the end of the second period.

Though attendees will be issued a refund in the coming days and many were able to find levity in the situation, the hunt for tickets to a forthcoming game is on, and prices aren't always the most reasonable.

This is especially concerning for one person: a mother with terminal cancer whose son's dream to go to a Raptors game in person was cut short by the incident.

"My best friend has terminal cancer and it was her kid’s dream to go to a @Raptors game. Sadly they were evacuated last night, so it was a bit of a bust," a close friend of the woman wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

"If anyone is selling tickets for a reasonable price, please let me know. I want to make sure they get to a game soon!"

To her surprise, thousands of people liked the post, hundreds retweeted it, and 99 people replied offering help and best wishes within just hours.

Some offered to donate their own tickets to an upcoming game free of charge, while others offered funds to help pay for new seats for the duo.

"Let's all come in as a community and get them to the rest of the@Raptors games this season and hopefully all the way to the FINALS!!!" one person wrote, summing up the general response.

Overall, the outpouring of support was overwhelming, and indeed led to a free pair of tickets from none other than The Sports Network broadcaster Leo Rautins, who asked the poster to send him a direct message.

She later wrote that the care and generosity from the community had her in literal tears — and it appears that the story gave hope to others, as well.

"This was a surprising heart warming first thing to read on social media today," one user wrote of the news.

"Aww so happy to see this! Tears in my eyes. I love seeing so much kindness and support on Twitter amongst negativity out there," another added. "Amazing news... I'm sure they will have a blast and make special memories together."

After a win over the weekend, the Raps, currently 6th in the Eastern Conference, will play the Boston Celtics at home this evening at 7:30 p.m. — and hopefully the only thing on fire this time will be the team's performance.