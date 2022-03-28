Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors fire

Fans keep sense of humour with hilarious reactions to fire during Toronto Raptors game

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fans watching the Toronto Raptors play the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend certainly got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime game, not because of the nature of the play itself but because of an emergency that saw the entire 19,800-person venue evacuated.

An overhead speaker began randomly smoking and emitting flames late in the second quarter on Saturday, with fire crews called around 7:45 p.m.

Because the equipment was hanging over a portion of the crowd, authorities determined that a full evacuation was necessary, putting the game on pause while the Raps had a huge 66-38 lead.

Though it was a complete bummer to the audience, people had some pretty funny reactions to the incident, which was thankfully not all that terrifying of an emergency and in which no one was injured.

One outlet noted that it was an NBA YoungBoy track playing at the time...

...leading some to joke about how great (or terrible) the music playing was to make the speaker spark up.

Others joked that Drake, the Raps ambassador and regular fixture courtside at their games, must have been in the building at the time for it to catch fire...

...while still others made different Drake-related jokes about the snafu:

And brought in other stars, like 50 cent and his upside-down Super Bowl performance this year:

Some are adding the electrical fire to a list of messed up things that happened this weekend, including Drizzy opening up a pack of basketball cards to find an extremely rare Michael Jordan rookie card during an Instagram Live video.

And then there are, of course, the comments about the Raptors simply playing too well that night for the speaker to handle:

And about the firefighters — who Mayor John Tory and others thanked profusely for their work — being a part of the NBA team, or a team of their own:

Someone even decided to design a special jersey for Toronto's team to commemorate the little inferno, a historic event:

Eventually, after sections were escorted out in what appeared to be a safe, calm and organized manner, Toronto Fire was able to put the flames out by repelling carefully rom the ceiling, and the arena was given the all-clear for the game to resume — without an audience, unfortunately — around 9:30 p.m.

The Raps won 131-91, and though fans didn't get to see the epic finish in-person, they were all refunded their ticket price after what was a first for the venue.

"We apologize to all of our fans who made it out to the game tonight and we thank our fans for their continued support," the team wrote on Twitter following the unexpected ordeal.

Lead photo by

@R_S_Fowler

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Fans keep sense of humour with hilarious reactions to fire during Toronto Raptors game

Bunny yoga class forced to cancel after complaints from animal activists

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has no idea where to get braids done in Toronto

It's getting too expensive for even pro athletes to live in Toronto

Justin Bieber collabs with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a weird reversible jersey

Drake wins his own basketball league title but fans think it was rigged

You can pick your own flowers at a farm near Toronto this spring

NBA star Russell Westbrook trolled by Toronto fan in the most Canadian way