People worried about getting stuck on rides at Wonderland after video goes viral

Videos of a ride getting stuck upside down at Canada's Wonderland have gone viral, causing some thrill seekers to reconsider whether a few minutes of fun is worth the risk.

TikTok videos show the Lumberjack ride at Wonderland getting stuck upside down on July 18 with people dangling from their seats.

"Just a little sore," someone captioned one video, a clip at the end showing someone's scratched-up armpits where the restraints for the ride would be.

Another video shows a crowd gathered around the stuck ride, one person saying, "Oh my god."

Fortunately, although the videos paint an intense picture, no injuries were reported.

"On July 18 at approximately 1:18 p.m., Lumberjack became inverted for a few minutes with guests onboard," Canada's Wonderland said in a statement.

"After the ride was brought down and guests unloaded, our park maintenance team performed an inspection, and the ride was operating normally by 1:40 p.m."

As COVID restrictions loosen in North America and theme parks reopen, viral videos are once again surfacing of shocking things happening to people on rides

Some people on social have been worrying about other instances of rides being stopped at Wonderland recently, though those weren't due to the rides being stuck.

"On July 5 at approximately 6:30 p.m., one train on the Behemoth roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland was stopped by crew for a guest who had removed their face covering. The ride was restarted minutes later. For the safety of our guests, face coverings are required on rides at the park," Canada's Wonderland states.

"That same day at approximately 7:10 p.m., operation of the Yukon Striker roller coaster was temporarily delayed due to inclement weather. Once the weather system passed, ride operation resumed."

Both rides are currently open and operating normally. Wonderland emphasizes that "The safety of our guests is our number one priority."

So if you're heading to Wonderland soon after not being able to for so long, you should be in for a safe day of fun. You just might get a little bit more excitement than you bargained for.

